Where to watch the Spurs-Knicks Game 3 of the NBA Finals

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs continue their NBA Finals run against the New York Knicks in Game 3, and fans have multiple ways to tune in.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday. KSAT 12 is the official broadcast home for all of the NBA Finals action.

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KSAT’s Myra Arthur, Ernie Zuniga and Larry Ramirez will be live from New York City, covering all the action during our Monday newscasts, leading up to the Race for Seis special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus.

>> Myra, Ernie and Larry go to NYC: Watch KSAT’s coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 3 between Spurs-Knicks

Another livestream previewing Game 3 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus. ABC will carry Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. on KSAT 12.

If you’re trying to find the best spot to watch Game 3, here are some options:

Official watch parties

The Rock at La Cantera hosts official watch parties for every Finals game. Admission is free but limited, and fans are encouraged to RSVP at Spurs.com/Playoffs. Entry is first-come, first-served.

The Frost Bank Center also opens its doors for free watch parties during all away games. Tickets are required, though they do not guarantee entry.

As of Monday, June 8, the watch parties at the Frost Bank Center for Games 3 and 4 are sold out. Fans can join the Spurs Fan Club to receive alerts when tickets become available.

Restaurant watch parties and perks

Fans can also head to participating Pluckers Wing Bar locations in San Antonio and Austin to catch the action. Those wearing Spurs gear during Finals watch parties can receive five free wings with the purchase of an adult entrée, while supplies last.

River Walk viewing experience for Game 3

For a more unique setting, the Power of Preservation Foundation, GO RIO, and Mexico Ceaty will host a special River Walk watch party aboard a GO RIO barge.

It includes a large-screen broadcast of the game along with drinks and light bites from Mexico Ceaty, all on top of a barge.

Click here for more information.

Other places hosting watch parties

Civic Park at Hemisfair

Pearl Pearl Park Sternewirth Otto’s Ice House High Street Wine Stable Hall Mezcaleria + Karnes Patio at Pullman Market



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