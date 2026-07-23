How to save energy when power demand is high in Texas

As energy demand spikes across Texas, residents and businesses can take steps to help reduce strain on the power grid.

SAN ANTONIO – As energy demand spikes across Texas, residents and businesses can take steps to help reduce strain on the power grid.

During peak demand periods, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) may issue an elevated request for Texans to reduce their energy use, known as a “conservation appeal.”

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ERCOT issues a conservation appeal when there is the potential to enter emergency operations due to lower reserves.

To help reduce energy usage, ERCOT recommends the following tips:

Adjust your thermostat: During summer months, ERCOT recommends raising the thermostat by a degree or two, if it is safe to do so. In the winter, lowering the thermostat by a degree or two can have a similar effect.

Avoid using large appliances: Appliances like washers and dryers draw significant amounts of electricity.

Turn off what you’re not using: ERCOT encourages residents to turn off and unplug non-essential lights and devices throughout the home.

Run pool pumps at off-peak times: For homeowners with pools, ERCOT recommends setting pool pumps to run during early morning hours or overnight and shutting them off during peak demand hours.

ERCOT recommends that commercial operations turn off lights and office equipment — or place devices in sleep mode — when a space is not in use.

Businesses are also encouraged to turn off air conditioning and heating systems outside of regular business hours.

Residents can follow ERCOT on social media to stay up to date when a conservation appeal is issued.

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