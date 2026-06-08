Downpours make a brief return to the forecast today

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DOWNPOURS TODAY: Best odds will be this morning through early afternoon

HIGH PRESSURE: Takes over for rest of the week, quiet into weekend

HEAT INDEX: Likely 95°+ during the afternoons

FORECAST

TODAY

Showers are gathering along the coast and will make a push north during the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. The odds of seeing rain in San Antonio sit at 30%. Should you see a downpour, expect brief, heavy rain.

Otherwise, it’ll be a partly cloudy, humid day. Temperatures will top out in the low-90s, while heat indices will reach the mid-90s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SUMMER DOLDRUMS

It appears we are making our annual transition to a quieter, more summer-like pattern. A ridge of high pressure will build this week, keeping us rain-free and warm. The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sun will be the norm.

High pressure builds this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HEAT INDEX

It’s no surprise that we’ll be dealing with heat and humidity in June. But, now is the time for our annual reminder regarding the heat index. While temperatures are not expected to get out of control, heat index values will consistently top 95° in the afternoons this week. Stay cool!

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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