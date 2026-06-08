Downpours make a brief return to the forecast today

DOWNPOURS TODAY: Best odds will be this morning through early afternoon
HIGH PRESSURE: Takes over for rest of the week, quiet into weekend
HEAT INDEX: Likely 95°+ during the afternoons
FORECAST
TODAY
Showers are gathering along the coast and will make a push north during the mid-morning and early afternoon hours. The odds of seeing rain in San Antonio sit at 30%. Should you see a downpour, expect brief, heavy rain.
Otherwise, it’ll be a partly cloudy, humid day. Temperatures will top out in the low-90s, while heat indices will reach the mid-90s.
SUMMER DOLDRUMS
It appears we are making our annual transition to a quieter, more summer-like pattern. A ridge of high pressure will build this week, keeping us rain-free and warm. The pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sun will be the norm.
HEAT INDEX
It’s no surprise that we’ll be dealing with heat and humidity in June. But, now is the time for our annual reminder regarding the heat index. While temperatures are not expected to get out of control, heat index values will consistently top 95° in the afternoons this week. Stay cool!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.