Floresville Spurs fans ticketed for honking celebrations

FLORESVILLE, Texas – Many associate the Spurs winning with honking celebrations down East Commerce Street and Southwest Military Drive.

But Spurs spirit can’t be contained.

On Friday night, Spurs fans in Floresville took to the street to celebrate the team making it to the Western Conference finals.

Everything was fine — until a ticket book came out.

Beatrice Ximenez-Marroquin said a Wilson County sheriff’s deputy issued her a ticket for excessive spurs celebrating.

She spoke with KSAT and expressed shock, asking, “For real?”

KSAT spoke with Wilson County Sheriff Jim Stewart over the phone, who said he was unaware tickets were handed out, but he immediately started looking into it.

“I guarantee you that there was no instruction from me,” Stewart said.

He said he only knows of two tickets being issued. The listed violation was for unauthorized use of a siren or bell whistle, which he said is a very real traffic violation.

But he thinks the county attorney probably won’t prosecute the case — citing a note the deputy included on the ticket that read, “repeated honking to celebrate Spurs win.”

“I just don’t think this met the elements that they would prosecute the violation for,” Stewart said.

The sheriff said he will also make that recommendation to the district attorney’s office.

As far as honking in Floresville to cheer on the Spurs, Stewart said he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.

“Basically, they’re free to party and have a good time as long as you’re not depriving somebody else of their ability to drive down the road,” Stewart said.

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