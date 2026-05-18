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Sports

SCHEDULE: NBA sets TV broadcasts, tipoff times for Spurs-Thunder Western Conference Finals

For the first time this postseason, San Antonio will start a series on the road

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates a score with guard Stephon Castle (5) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoffs series in Minneapolis, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs’ return to the Western Conference Finals not only marks their first since 2017. This series is also the team’s first this postseason where it won’t play Game 1 from the friendly confines of the Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday and Wednesday nights at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City. The series will shift to the Alamo City for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday nights.

If necessary, Games 5 (May 26) and 7 (May 30) would be back in Oklahoma City with a potential Game 6 in San Antonio (May 28) sandwiched in between.

The 2026 postseason is the first since the NBA’s new long-term television contracts with ESPN/ABC, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video went into effect.

Due to the new TV deals, this year’s conference finals are being split between NBC/Peacock (Spurs-Thunder) and ESPN/ABC (Cavaliers-Knicks).

KSAT 12 is scheduled to air Game 3 of the Cavaliers-Knicks series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The winners of the Spurs-Thunder and Cavaliers-Knicks series will advance to the NBA Finals, which ABC and KSAT 12 will air exclusively for the 24th consecutive postseason next month.

Below is the full Western Conference Finals TV schedule:

GameDateLocationTime (central)TV network
1Mon. 5/18San Antonio at Oklahoma City7:30 p.m.NBC/Peacock
2Wed. 5/20San Antonio at Oklahoma City7:30 p.m.NBC/Peacock
3Fri. 5/22Oklahoma City at San Antonio7:30 p.m.NBC/Peacock
4Sun. 5/24Oklahoma City at San Antonio7 p.m. NBC/Peacock
5*Tues. 5/26San Antonio at Oklahoma City7:30 p.m.NBC/Peacock
6*Thurs. 5/28Oklahoma City at San Antonio7:30 p.m. NBC/Peacock
7*Sat. 5/30San Antonio at Oklahoma City7 p.m. NBC/Peacock

*if necessary

Click here to preview how the Spurs match up against the Thunder.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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