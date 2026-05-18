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Local News

Centro San Antonio to launch app designed to improve downtown safety, cleanliness

The app is slated to be released to the public in the fall of 2026

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio is asking downtown residents and workers to help improve the area’s safety and overall experience, according to a news release.

The nonprofit organization said it has launched an application designed to quickly report non-emergency issues like graffiti, trash, maintenance or other quality of life needs.

The app’s pilot phase launched a few months ago, and staff have been working on response times. So far, only businesses and police officers have access to the app.

According to the release, the response time is around five to seven minutes to get reported issues resolved.

Centro San Antonio President & CEO Trish DeBerry says officials are working to improve the response times.

DeBerry wants to ensure that people who witness violence or other life-threatening incidents to still call 911.

The app is slated to be released to the public in October or November 2026.

The overall goal is to help create a safer, cleaner environment for downtown residents and grow a sense of pride and community.

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