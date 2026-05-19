Kerrville police chief announces retirement after nearly 30 years in law enforcement

Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall will retire next month after leading the department since 2020, according to a city news release.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall will retire next month after leading the department since 2020, according to a city news release.

McCall’s last day will be June 19. The release states that his law enforcement career spanned nearly 30 years.

According to the release, McCall played a key role in coordinating the city’s public safety response to the devastating July 4 floods.

He was also part of efforts to update the department’s technology and operations, the release states, through new body-worn camera systems, new radio systems, Taser deployment to all officers, a K-9 program, drone program, updated patrol fleet and more.

McCall previously served as police chief in Hobbs, New Mexico, where he led a department of about 150 people, the release states.

“Chief McCall has served the Kerrville community with professionalism, integrity, and steady leadership,” City Manager Dalton Rice said in the release. “His commitment to public safety, organizational excellence, and community partnership has had a lasting impact on the Kerrville Police Department and the community as a whole.”

In the release, McCall said he is proud of the department’s “#Oneteam” mentality.

“Serving the Kerrville community and working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Kerrville Police Department has been one of the greatest honors of my career. ... I remain confident in the department’s future and continued commitment to serving this community,” McCall said.

Information on interim leadership and the process for selecting the next chief will be announced at a later date, the city said.

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