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Local News

Upper Guadalupe River Authority prepares to install river warning sirens

First eight sirens to be installed by summer as part of new alert system

Patty Santos, Reporter

KERR COUNTY – Kerr County is preparing to install its first river flood warning sirens on Tuesday as part of a new alert system aimed at improving public safety in “Flash Flood Alley.”

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority told KSAT it is coordinating the project with county emergency management and local cities.

The first eight outdoor sirens are expected to be operational by this summer, with a second phase planned for summer 2027, according to Kerr Together.

Residents may have heard testing last week as crews prepared for installation.

The initial phase targets flash flood alerts near camps along the North and South Forks of the Guadalupe River in West Kerr County.

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