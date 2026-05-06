Hunt residents see progress on Hunt Post Office reopening

HUNT, Texas – Work to reopen the Hunt Post Office is moving forward months after the July 4 flood washed away the building — offering a sign of progress for residents who have had to drive to Ingram to pick up their mail.

Some customers said the trip to another town can be a major burden.

Bubba Cook, who lives near Camp Mystic along State Highway 39, said he has been making the drive from Hunt to Ingram every other day to check his mail.

On his worst days, Cook said the round trip can take a lot longer than he plans, depending on who is in front of him.

“For now, it’s a drive,” Cook said. “But it’s really about getting things back to normal.”

Until the Hunt location reopens, customers are using a temporary outdoor kiosk at the Ingram Post Office for their post office boxes.

When asked about a reopening timeline, a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) representative said the agency is focused on restoring services as soon as possible, but a completion date has not been determined.

“The Postal Service continues to focus on resuming full service as soon as possible for customers served by the Hunt Post Office,” the USPS said in a statement.

In the meantime, the Postal Service has assigned a temporary clerk to Hunt. The clerk operates from a truck but only works for limited hours.

Before the flood, the Hunt Post Office served 479 post office box customers and delivered mail to approximately 725 homes and businesses as well as retail customers.

Residents said having a working post office matters beyond convenience. The post office is also a hub for community.

“The post office was a good place to meet people,” Cook said. “The store was a good place to meet people.”

Cook also said Hunt is home to many retirees who rely on mailed medications and other important documents. Some prescriptions cannot be left outdoors in the temporary kiosk.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we continue to work to restore normal postal operations in Hunt as quickly as possible,” the USPS’ statement continued.

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