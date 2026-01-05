Hunt community faces ongoing communication, mail challenges months after catastrophic floods

HUNT, Texas – Slow and unreliable communication remains a problem in the Hill Country six months after the devastating floods, according to emergency responders.

John Barone, assistant fire chief of the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, said he is still waiting for a response from Governor Greg Abbott’s office.

Barone has asked Abbott’s chief of staff to pressure state officials to improve cell phone connectivity along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County.

“I’m asking the governor’s office to give them a call and light a fire under them,” Barone said. “I ask this with only my community in mind.”

Dead zones are common in the area, making it difficult to receive a cell phone signal.

Barone explained that the region’s river valleys, mountains and gullies contribute to the poor coverage.

The lack of reliable communication also affects emergency calls. Barone recounted a recent incident when neither his radio nor his cell phone worked while he was trying to respond to a telephone pole fire.

“It was a constant problem and it was a problem before July 4. July 4 just brought it to fruition,” he said.

Barone also expressed disappointment that little progress has been made since the floods, but he has not lost hope.

“They haven’t heard the last of me yet, and I’m asking them to take action immediately,” Barone said.

The floods also destroyed the Hunt Post Office. Since July 4, residents with P.O. boxes or package deliveries have had to drive to Ingram for mail services.

“We’ve got people who need medication, and they have to drive into town. It is a definite problem here,” Barone said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service said they are working with the property owner to restore postal operations in Hunt as quickly as possible. The restoration process has begun, but there is no firm timeline for completion.

In the meantime, P.O. box and retail services for Hunt customers are available at the Ingram Post Office during limited hours.

House District 53 Representative Wes Virdell said the region is exploring options to improve connectivity, including new cell towers and satellite-based solutions.

Virdell’s full statement can be read below:

“We have been informed that the U.S. Postal Service is projecting construction on the Hunt post office to begin in February at the site of the former post office, though we should anticipate that a full reopening will take some time. In parallel with these physical rebuilding efforts, we are also focusing on critical infrastructure needs; while cell service is reportedly functioning normally, the region is always exploring options for improving connectivity, including the potential for new cell towers and satellite-based solutions to ensure our rural communities have the reliable coverage they need for safety and economic opportunity.”

KSAT reached out to Abbott’s office for comment on the request a week before the holidays, and we have not yet heard back on any action his office is taking.

