Hill Country flood survivors face new needs as cold weather drives demand for winter essentials

HUNT, Texas – Six months after devastating floods swept through parts of the Hill Country, volunteers say the needs of survivors are changing with the weather.

In the small community of Hunt, three Conex boxes packed with donations now serve as a supply center for families from Kerr and Kendall counties still struggling to recover.

On most days, between 10 and 20 people stop by, representing households affected by the disaster.

Nick Serna, a volunteer from Mission Point Christian Church in San Antonio, helps oversee the site.

“My wife, Irene Serna, she is the official cook for the disaster area,” Nick Serna proudly said.

Early on, the supply center focused on basic household items.

“Paper towels — that’s one thing that they ask for a lot — toilet paper, feminine items,” Nick Serna said.

Now, as temperatures drop, he said the greatest need is for winter clothing and cold-weather essentials.

“We have given a lot of blankets and jackets already. So those are going down. Hopefully they’ll bring us some more,” Nick Serna said.

Other volunteer groups working with flood survivors across the region report similar requests, with jackets, blankets and warm clothing among the most sought-after donations.

The Supply Center in Hunt is accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, next to the former site of the Hunt Store.