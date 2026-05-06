3 killed, 1 injured in North Side murder-suicide, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed two people at a North Side home before turning the gun on himself, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Croesus Avenue, not far from Vance Jackson Road.

According to SAPD, the man shot two adult women and one adult man before shooting himself.

One woman and the two men were pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said a child was inside the house when the shooting happened, but was unharmed.

The shooting is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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