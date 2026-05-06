UPDATE: Cold front ahead of schedule, arrives this afternoon

A cold front will bring changes to San Antonio by this afternoon

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT: Arrives by early afternoon, cooler, breezy by evening

RAIN CHANCE: Low odds today of a storm, severe weather can’t be ruled out

CONTINUED RAIN CHANCES: Thursday through Saturday

FORECAST

COLD FRONT TODAY

A potent, early May cold front will move through the area today. The timeframe for its arrival has moved up, with changes expected in San Antonio during the early afternoon hours. We’ll reach a high temperature in the mid-80s around lunchtime, before temperatures dip into the 70s by late afternoon. Northeast winds are forecast to be breezy.

Temperatures will peak around midday, with falling temperatures this afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

RAIN CHANCE

The front will bring a chance for a storm or two. While coverage will be limited (20%), should a storm develop, severe weather is possible. The risk for severe weather will end once the front passes by.

A stray storm is possible along today's cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORE RAIN CHANCES

THURSDAY : Behind the front, passing disturbances will keep a few showers and a storm or two in the forecast. Rain chances sit at 30%.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: An upper level low will move west to east across Texas. This will increase our rain chances to 40% Friday afternoon into the day on Saturday. Activity will be scattered. Severe weather cannot be ruled out. Rain chances end Saturday evening.

Rain chances through Saturday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

MOTHER’S DAY

Sunday calls for mostly sunny skies and warm conditions. Highs will be near 90.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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