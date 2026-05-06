Man flees after stabbing woman in back on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after she was stabbed on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of North Elmendorf Street.

A man had approached the woman and stabbed her in the back while she was walking in the area, police stated.

SAPD said the man then fled from the scene on foot. At this time, it’s unclear why he stabbed the woman.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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