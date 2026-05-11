Body found near railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County, sheriff’s office says Bexar County sheriff to provide more information during a 3:30 p.m. news conference The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Monday near Pue and Wolf roads, just outside Loop 1604. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A body was found near railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.
The body was found around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Pue and Wolf roads, just outside Loop 1604.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide additional information during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The news conference will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com , KSAT Plus . Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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