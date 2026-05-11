Body found near railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Monday near Pue and Wolf roads, just outside Loop 1604.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A body was found near railroad tracks in southwest Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The body was found around 1:30 p.m. Monday near Pue and Wolf roads, just outside Loop 1604.

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Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide additional information during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The news conference will be livestreamed in this article, on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if no livestream is available, check back at a later time.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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