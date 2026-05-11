Teen charged with murder in connection with shooting at East Side apartment complex, police say Officers identified the suspect as Damion Saldana, 17, on Monday Damion Saldana's booking photo (Bexar County jail). (Copyright 2026 by The Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy is charged with murder in connection with a shooting at an East Side apartment complex last week, according to San Antonio police.
SAPD identified the suspect as Damion Saldana in an updated preliminary report obtained by KSAT on Monday.
Officers responded to the shooting around 7:50 p.m. on May 7 in the 4800 block of Lord Road, which is located near South W.W. White Road.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.
Officers determined that Saldana had fled the scene in a black SUV, the report stated.
Authorities later found the vehicle and four people were detained for further questioning, police said.
Saldana was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, where he remains in custody, records show.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
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