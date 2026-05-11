Ex-San Antonio police officer James Brennand scheduled to make pre-trial court appearance

Ex-San Antonio police officer James Brennand (center) appeared before Judge Joel Perez in Bexar County's 437th Criminal Court on Friday, April 17, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A former San Antonio police officer is expected back in a Bexar County courtroom on Monday morning ahead of his summertime trial.

James Brennand, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony. In October 2022, police records showed Brennand fired multiple shots at a BMW driven by Erik Cantu, who was 17 at the time.

Recommended Videos

KSAT plans to livestream Brennand’s court appearance at approximately 9 a.m. Monday in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Court records describe Monday’s court appearance as a “pre-trial motions hearing.”

Last fall, Judge Joel Perez — who presides over Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court — denied Brennand’s request for a trial delay.

When Brennand made his first 2026 court appearance last month, Perez tentatively scheduled jury selection for July 21.

Background

Brennand, who was fired from the San Antonio Police Department three days after the shooting, was captured on body camera footage opening the door of Cantu’s vehicle and shooting at him as Cantu attempted to drive away.

Brennand made his most recent court appearance in April.

The shooting drew national attention. Cantu suffered serious injuries and spent months recovering.

In unrelated developments, Cantu, now 21, was sentenced to two years in prison on April 1 after he violated his probation multiple times.

Weeks after the first sentencing, Cantu was sentenced to time served by Judge Mary Roman inside Bexar County’s Court at Law No. 8. The case stemmed from a 2024 Class A misdemeanor assault.

Cantu was on probation at the time of the assault.

Ultimately, Roman decided the “time served” sentence was adequate due to the prison sentence Cantu received on April 1 for violating his probation multiple times. This means he will not serve any additional prison time due to the misdemeanor assault conviction.

If found guilty of the charge, Brennand could face up to life in prison.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: