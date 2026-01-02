High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen high-profile criminal cases are set to go to trial in 2026, beginning with a former Uvalde school district police officer facing charges in connection with his response to the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.
Former Uvalde CISD officer’s trial starts the year’s proceedings
Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde CISD officer, faces 29 child endangerment charges in connection with his response to the May 24, 2022, shooting.
His trial, which was moved out of Uvalde County to Corpus Christi, will begin on Monday, Jan. 5.
Capital murder cases take center stage
Christopher Preciado will head to court in February on capital murder charges in the deaths of Savannah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their unborn child.
While prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, Preciado’s father, Ramon, also faces charges for allegedly helping cover up the victim’s deaths. A trial date has not be set yet for Ramon Preciado, but it is expected to begin sometime after his son’s trial concludes.
The trial of Brad Simpson, which is set to have jury selection on Feb. 13, centers on the 2024 murder of his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson. Her body remains undiscovered.
His business partner, James Cotter, awaits a trial date pending Simpson’s proceedings.
In a similar case, Reyes Gallegos will stand trial for the alleged 2019 murder of his wife, whose remains have yet to be found.
Death penalty case and police shooting
Stephen Clare faces a death penalty trial for allegedly attacking his ex-wife and two daughters, resulting in the death of his 11-month-old child.
At this time, an exact trial date has not been set.
Former SAPD officer James Brennand, following multiple delays, will face trial on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant.
The charges stem from the 2022 shooting of teenager Erik Cantu outside a McDonald’s restaurant. His case is expected to take place in March but no exact date is set yet.
Notable homicide cases
The murder trial of Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, who was accused in the death of actor Jonathan Joss following an alleged neighborhood dispute, is expected in late 2026.
David Ruiz, charged with fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward Acosta, has a court setting scheduled for January 8.
KSAT will closely follow this case, which could possibly go to trial in 2026.
Multi-jurisdiction case
Shane James, recently restored to competency, faces charges in multiple jurisdictions for allegedly killing his parents in Kirby before fatally shooting four others in Austin.
A trial in Travis County is expected to happen first for James. The timeline for his Bexar County proceedings remains undetermined.