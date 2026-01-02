High-profile court cases set to dominate 2026 in Bexar County, South Texas

SAN ANTONIO – More than a dozen high-profile criminal cases are set to go to trial in 2026, beginning with a former Uvalde school district police officer facing charges in connection with his response to the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting.

Former Uvalde CISD officer’s trial starts the year’s proceedings

This booking image provided by Uvalde County, Texas, Sheriff's Office shows Adrian Gonzales, a former police officer for schools in Uvalde, Texas, who was arrested and booked into jail before he was released Friday, June 28, 2024, on 29 charges of abandoning or endangering a child in the May 24, 2022, attack that killed 19 children and two teachers. (Uvalde County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde CISD officer, faces 29 child endangerment charges in connection with his response to the May 24, 2022, shooting.

His trial, which was moved out of Uvalde County to Corpus Christi, will begin on Monday, Jan. 5.

Capital murder cases take center stage

Christopher Preciado, 19, has been charged with capital murder. His father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado, was charged with abuse of a corpse in the case. (KSAT)

Christopher Preciado will head to court in February on capital murder charges in the deaths of Savannah Soto, Matthew Guerra and their unborn child.

While prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty, Preciado’s father, Ramon, also faces charges for allegedly helping cover up the victim’s deaths. A trial date has not be set yet for Ramon Preciado, but it is expected to begin sometime after his son’s trial concludes.

Brad Simpson seen in court on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (KSAT)

The trial of Brad Simpson, which is set to have jury selection on Feb. 13, centers on the 2024 murder of his wife, Suzanne Clark Simpson. Her body remains undiscovered.

His business partner, James Cotter, awaits a trial date pending Simpson’s proceedings.

Reyes Gallegos was arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of his wife, Cecilia Huertas Gallegos. (KSAT)

In a similar case, Reyes Gallegos will stand trial for the alleged 2019 murder of his wife, whose remains have yet to be found.

Death penalty case and police shooting

Stephen Clare faces the death penalty if found guilty. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stephen Clare faces a death penalty trial for allegedly attacking his ex-wife and two daughters, resulting in the death of his 11-month-old child.

At this time, an exact trial date has not been set.

James Brennand, 27, charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant (KSAT)

Former SAPD officer James Brennand, following multiple delays, will face trial on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The charges stem from the 2022 shooting of teenager Erik Cantu outside a McDonald’s restaurant. His case is expected to take place in March but no exact date is set yet.

Notable homicide cases

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, 56, has been charged with murder, police say. (Bexar County Jail)

The murder trial of Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez, who was accused in the death of actor Jonathan Joss following an alleged neighborhood dispute, is expected in late 2026.

David Ruiz, 39, is accused of fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward “Ron” Acosta. (Bexar County Adult Detention Center)

David Ruiz, charged with fatally stabbing Las Palapas founder Edward Acosta, has a court setting scheduled for January 8.

KSAT will closely follow this case, which could possibly go to trial in 2026.

Multi-jurisdiction case

Shane James, 34, has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and three out-of-county warrants, records with the Travis County Jail show. (Travis County Jail)

Shane James, recently restored to competency, faces charges in multiple jurisdictions for allegedly killing his parents in Kirby before fatally shooting four others in Austin.

A trial in Travis County is expected to happen first for James. The timeline for his Bexar County proceedings remains undetermined.