Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with wife’s disappearance in 2019

SAN ANTONO – A 37-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of his wife in 2019.

Reyes Gallegos was arrested without incident during a traffic stop on the city’s West Side, Officer Alisia Pruneda, a San Antonio Police Department spokeswoman, said.

Gallegos repeatedly told reporters that he was innocent and that his children “know what the truth is” as he was transported from Public Safety Headquarters to the Magistrate’s Office, where he will be formally charged with murder.

Cecilia Huertas Gallegos was last seen on July 7, 2019. (KSAT)

Cecilia Huertas Gallegos was last seen on July 7, 2019, on home surveillance video entering her home on Southwick Road, but she was never seen leaving. Numerous efforts were made to find her but her body has never been found.

Reyes Gallegos was arrested for filing a false police report the next day. He was also seen with a chainsaw and cleaning supplies.

The case on the false report was closed last year.

