Trial for former UCISD officer charged in connection with Robb Elementary shooting to be held in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The trial for former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales, who was charged in connection with the Robb Elementary School shooting, will be held next year in Corpus Christi, Texas, his attorney confirmed to KSAT on Tuesday.

A grand jury indicted Gonzales on 29 counts of endangering a child for his response to the May 24, 2022, shooting, where 19 children and two teachers died.

Judge Side Harle told ABC News that Gonzales’ trial will begin on Jan. 5.

Nico LaHood, Gonzales’ attorney, said his office will be prepared.

“After reviewing all the evidence, we have not seen any evidence that supports that Adrian is guilty of the allegations the state is bringing against him,” LaHood said.

Earlier this year, Gonzales’ attorneys asked for the trial to be moved outside of Uvalde County.

They argued that the influence of the massacre on the community would have prevented him from receiving a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County.

The Uvalde County district attorney did not oppose the request, according to records obtained by KSAT.

Gonzales was set to appear in a Uvalde County courtroom on Oct. 14. The hearing has been cancelled now that trial arrangements are underway.

Gonzales and former UCISD police Chief Pete Arredondo are the only two responding officers charged in connection with the response to the shooting.

Arredondo was also indicted and pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child endangerment.

Harle told ABC News that Arredondo’s case is on hold pending the outcome of the ongoing litigation between the Uvalde County district attorney’s office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Uvalde County’s district attorney is suing to force three Border Patrol agents to testify in Arredondo’s case, a lawsuit obtained by KSAT Investigates shows. Court records show CBP has refused to allow the agents to cooperate with the investigation into the massacre.

Both Gonzales and Arredondo have pleaded not guilty.

