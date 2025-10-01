Uvalde CISD releases 2,100 files from Robb shooting, including Pete Arredondo termination paperwork

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District on Wednesday released more than 2,100 files related to the Robb Elementary School shooting, including termination paperwork for former district police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Files released to media outlets also include:

Robb work orders and maintenance records from 2017-2022

Communications related to the principal’s administrative leave and return

Documents related to the Social Sentinel, StopIt and Raptor systems

All previous Public Information Act requests related to Robb

Additional relevant correspondence

Two videos that were pulled and saved from the internet

Wednesday’s release comes amid a series of delays.

In July, a state appeals court judge sided with KSAT and other media organizations in a 2022 lawsuit against the district and county seeking the release of their records related to the massacre.

While UCISD released thousands of pages of documents in batches in August, not all records have been turned over to media outlets.

In August, Walsh Gallegos — the firm that represented the district during the records lawsuit — admitted they “made an error” by not releasing all the records initially.

The UCISD board later voted unanimously to hire a new law firm, Thompson & Horton, to represent the district.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the May 24, 2022, shooting. Family members of the victims were among those who pushed for the records to be released.

Uvalde County released its records, including body-worn camera footage, in August.

Attorneys: 1 million pages to be released

According to a September letter from an attorney representing KSAT, UCISD “has not produced all emails, texts, and other correspondence” from district officials.

Far fewer communications have been produced for many of them, including Arredondo and former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales. Both are facing charges after authorities said he failed to protect children during the shooting.

There are approximately 1 million additional pages of documents that the district is planning to release, the letter states. Attorneys have requested that the documents be handed over at one time.

What has been released

UCISD has released thousands of records, including emails to and from then-Superintendent Hal Harrell, in batches.

Uvalde County also released nearly seven hours of footage and 1,576 pages of emails, text messages and other documents.

The records were released after a state appeals court judge sided with KSAT and other media organizations in a 2022 lawsuit against Uvalde CISD and the county.

In separate meetings in July, UCISD and the county voted to stop fighting the appeal and release the records.

