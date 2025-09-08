UCISD board to discuss release of additional Robb shooting records, new legal representation

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board will meet on Monday to decide on new representation and whether to release additional records from the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The special board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. KSAT will livestream the meeting in this article. Delays are possible; if there is no livestream available, check back at a later time.

The district is considering hiring a new law firm, Thompson Horton, to represent them. However, they have not formally ended their relationship with Walsh Gallegos, the firm that represented them during the records lawsuit.

During a closed session, the board is expected to consult with district attorneys about legal issues related to records tied to the Robb Elementary shooting.

The board could vote on releasing the records. This would mark the third time the board has voted on this issue.

The first vote to release records took place in July, after a Texas appeals court ruled in favor of KSAT 12 and several other news outlets’ request for the release of school and county records from law enforcement’s response to the massacre.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the May 24, 2022, shooting.

The second vote happened in August after Walsh Gallegos admitted they “made an error” by not releasing all the records initially.

What hasn’t been released

According to a letter from an attorney representing KSAT, UCISD “has not produced all emails, texts, and other correspondence” from district officials.

Far fewer communications have been produced for many of them, including former district Chief Pete Arredondo and former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales. Both are facing charges after authorities said he failed to protect children during the shooting.

Missing items include:

Correspondence related to Arredondo’s severance and termination

Arredondo’s call log and phone records

Documents relating to the then-Principal Mandy Gutierrez’s termination

Records regarding classroom doors and locks

UCISD police evidence logs and incident reports

Student records regarding the gunman

There are approximately 1 million additional pages of documents that the district is planning to release, the letter states. Attorneys have requested that the documents be handed over at one time.

What has been released

UCISD has released thousands of records, including emails to and from then-Superintendent Hal Harrell, in batches.

Uvalde County also released nearly seven hours of footage and 1,576 pages of emails, text messages and other documents.

>> What we know about Uvalde CISD, county records from Robb Elementary shooting

The records were released after a state appeals court judge sided with KSAT and other media organizations in a 2022 lawsuit against Uvalde CISD and the county.

Family members of the victims were among those who pushed for the records to be released.

In separate meetings in July, UCISD and the county had voted to stop fighting the appeal and release the records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.