Robb Elementary School principal on administrative leave following Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas – The principal of Robb Elementary School has been placed on administrative leave, her attorney confirmed to CNN.

Mandy Gutierrez’s attorney, Ricardo Cedillo, said Gutierrez was placed on leave with pay on Monday.

The school board is set to meet Monday evening, but the item is not listed on the agenda. A district spokesperson told KSAT she was not able to speak about Gutierrez’s employment status.

The Texas House report released earlier this month found that Gutierrez and her assistant knew about a problem with the lock to Room 111 — the classroom where the gunman entered — but found that no work order was ever placed for a repair.

The report also found that, while an alert was sent to teachers and faculty that day, not all teachers received it due to poor wireless internet signal and the fact that many teachers didn’t have their phones on them at the time.

Gutierrez never attempted to communicate the lockdown over the school’s intercom system, the report stated.

She is the second district employee placed on leave following the May 24 shooting that left 19 students and 2 teachers dead.

The school board placed Police Chief Pete Arredondo on leave in June.

The board planned to meet Saturday to consider Arredondo’s termination but posted a statement to the school district’s website on Friday, saying that the meeting was delayed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney.

