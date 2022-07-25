Uvalde CISD to consider new elementary school, resolution calling for special session on assault rifles during meeting Monday

UVALDE, Texas – After canceling a special meeting on Saturday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school board will meet Monday evening for its rescheduled regular board meeting.

The board planned to meet Saturday to consider terminating Police Chief Pete Arredondo, but posted a statement to the school district’s website on Friday, saying that the meeting was delayed at the request of Arredondo’s attorney.

The item is not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

Instead, the school board is expected to consider the development of a new elementary school, approve an updated 2022-2023 calendar and vote on a resolution to be forwarded to Gov. Greg Abbott asking him to call a special legislative session to consider raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic assault rifles from 18 to 21.

Uvalde County Commissioners passed a similar resolution last week and the City Council is expected to vote on its version on Tuesday.

The meeting will also allow for 15 minutes of an open forum when attendees will be allowed to speak for 3 minutes each.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Uvalde High School.

You can watch a livestream of the meeting in this article.

