Records show repeated issues with Robb Elementary doors before massacre, CNN reports

UVALDE, Texas – Unreleased maintenance records obtained by CNN reveal repeated issues with entry doors at Robb Elementary.

According to CNN, records for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic school years show multiple reported issues in the West building the gunman entered on May 24, 2022.

Wednesday was the court-ordered deadline for the school district’s lawyers to release all records related to the shooting following a three-year battle for transparency between the district and media outlets, including KSAT 12.

KSAT has reviewed tens of thousands of pages of records made available in batches, including the gunman’s school discipline record and communications between district and county employees, with one email detailing two threats made over the phone the day before the shooting.

Not all records were fully released, however, and the law firm took responsibility for the error.

West building complaints

The West building that the gunman targeted had multiple reports about doors being unable to lock or close. CNN reported the following records:

A September 2020 note about the West building said, “The back entrance door locks but its (sic) staying open from the door frame.”

In January 2021, a report was made for a classroom 123 in the west building, which housed the fourth grade: “door will not lock/key does not work.”

An August 2021 report about classroom 104 said, “Key is broken in door will not come out … Can not lock door.”

The door in classroom 110 was an issue in September 2021, when it was noted, “The door will not shut close you have to actually slam it close to hopefully get it to close.”

An April 18, 2022 complaint said, “West door not closing right.”

A March 2021 report said, “West side door slams loud, needs an adjustment to the door closer.”

Arnie Reyes, who taught in classroom 111, which was entered by the gunman, reported problems with the lock on his door, CNN reported, citing an interview then-Principal Mandy Gutierrez gave to investigators.

The door lock issues in classroom 111 were not mentioned in the work orders, CNN reported.

Reyes told CNN he had been concerned about doors not locking or latching at the school for “three or four years out of the time I was there.”

South entry issues

CNN reported the following issues with the South entry door:

In September 2021 it was reported, “The south side entrance door frame has a piece of metal sticking out,” which was said to be addressed.

A December 2021 report said, “South entrance door not closing from the door closer. Stays open gotta slam it close for it to close.”

The south door continued to be a problem in January 2022, with records saying, “Door is not closing from the door closer need to slam it for it to close.”

In February 2022, it was reported, “South entrance door is not closing from the door closer need to close it manually or it (will) stay wide open.”

The school board is set to meet with the district’s lawyers in closed session again next Monday regarding the shooting, but it is unclear what will be discussed.

