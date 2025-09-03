Uvalde CISD schools received 13 terroristic threats in 2021-2022 academic year, records show

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE, Texas – New records released by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District this week reveal 13 terroristic threats were reported during the 2021-2022 school year.

One of those threats was reported at Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman on May 24, 2022.

The records did not include specific details of the terroristic threats.

Six of the 13 threats were reported at Morales Junior High, records show. That’s the most of any Uvalde CISD school during the 2021-2022 school year.

Records released earlier this week also indicated a Uvalde High School receptionist reported receiving threats over the phone the day before the massacre.

The receptionist notified then-UCISD police chief Pete Arredondo of the threats hours after the Robb Elementary shooting via email, documents show.

