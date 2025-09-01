Uvalde school escalated phone threat to police chief after Robb Elementary shooting occurred, records show

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde High School received threats over the phone the day before the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, according to new documents released by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

In an email sent at 5:48 p.m. on May 24, 2022, a high school receptionist told then-Police Chief Pete Arredondo that she received two calls the day prior asking if she knew the school had been shot up.

The suspect made entry into a classroom and began shooting at 11:33 a.m. on May 24, 2022, according to school surveillance video. The email said those calls came in at 4:30 p.m. and 4:46 p.m. on May 23, 2022.

The receptionist described the caller as a boy who “sounded young, maybe 17-18 years old.”

Arredondo forwarded the email at 5:37 a.m. June 1, 2022. The recipient of the email was redacted, but Arredondo said he was also forwarding it to his “admin.”

KSAT is working through more than 7,000 pages of records released Sunday, and will report any additional findings on air and online.

