Uvalde CISD fails to release all records related to Robb Elementary shooting

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has not released all of its records related to the Robb Elementary massacre, according to a letter written by attorneys representing KSAT 12 and several other news outlets.

Last week, the district released thousands of documents, which includes disciplinary information about the shooter.

Among those missing records are emails about classroom safety and a payout to the district’s police chief, according to documents viewed by CNN.

In an email sent months before the shooting, CNN reports that the principal warned that classroom doors could not be or were not locked.

A gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022 and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Law enforcement took 77 minutes to stop the gunman.

Pete Arredondo, who the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said was in charge on that day, is one of two former Uvalde CISD officers facing charges in connection to the shooting.

The district’s board voted to fire Arredondo in 2022.

District officials asked Arredondo’s attorney for a “settlement offer” from his attorney at the time, according to CNN.

Earlier this year, Uvalde CISD board members voted to review information requested as part of a lawsuit for records related to the Robb Elementary shooting.

CNN said the unreleased emails were prepared in files to be part of Uvalde CISD’s release of records earlier this month.

KSAT reached out to Uvalde CISD spokeswoman Anne Marie Espinoza on Wednesday to ask why the unreleased records were not included in the court ordered release.

In an emailed statement, Espinoza said the district’s attorneys have been working with attorneys for the news organizations.

“They have responded to opposing counsel to let them know that the District committed to production in compliance with the court’s order, that they are looking into the issues raised, and that they will supplement with any additional responsive information,” Espinoza wrote

The district’s hallway footage, which had previously been leaked, was also not released.

Espinoza told KSAT that the Department of Public Safety has the servers with that footage, and said district attorneys have sent the agency a written request to return a copy of the video.

The district’s request, Espinoza said, has not gotten a response.

