Records detail actions of UCISD officers who face criminal charges in Robb Elementary shooting response

UVALDE, Texas – Records released by Uvalde CISD and Uvalde County this week laid out the actions of two former district police officers who are facing charges in connection to the Robb Elementary massacre that day and in the months leading up to the shooting.

Former Uvalde CISD police chief Pete Arredondo and former officer Adrian Gonzales are facing charges of child endangerment.

Earlier this week, Gonzales’ attorneys filed a request to move the pending trial out of Uvalde County.

In body camera footage release this week, Arredondo is among the dozens of law enforcement standing in the hallways and outside Robb Elementary during the mass shooting on May 24, 2022.

It took law enforcement more than an hour to confront the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers.

Arredondo, who the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said was in charge on that day, is heard attempting to negotiate with the shooter.

“Sir, this is Arredondo with the (Uvalde CISD) Police Department, can you please put your firearm down?” Arredondo said, according to the body camera video.

A specialized Border Patrol tactical team entered the classroom and killed the gunman approximately 77 minutes after the shooting began.

According to the district, Uvalde CISD records show hosted an active shooter training at Uvalde High School in March 2022 — two months before the massacre.

Gonzales is listed as one of the training session’s two instructors.

