Robb Elementary teen gunman’s school records marked by repeated discipline problems, poor attendance

UVALDE, Texas – The 18-year-old shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School was ranked near the bottom of his class and had repeated disciplinary problems when he withdrew from the district months before he carried out the fatal attack, records released Monday by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District show.

The 149 pages of academic and discipline records for Salvador Ramos were among thousands of pages of documents released by the district this week following a yearslong attempt by school officials in Uvalde to keep them hidden from public view.

KSAT does not typically name suspects in mass shootings but is doing so in this story since his disciplinary records have been released for the first time.

The shooter had at least 22 discipline incidents in middle school and high school, often several per month, before recorded discipline issues stopped around his sophomore year after he stopped regularly attending school.

Ramos withdrew from Uvalde High School in October 2021 for poor academic performance and lack of attendance, records show.

At the time of his withdrawal, he had all failing grades and one “A.”

The shooter’s discipline incidents involved threatening a teacher to multiple fights, throwing a student’s backpack in a trash can, to repeated instances of using homophobic language and profanity in the classroom.

The shooter had good attendance in kindergarten and his preschool screening was normal. He was first identified as an at-risk student in third grade, during the 2012-2013 school year.

The shooter was again labeled at-risk in October 2018, while a freshman, records show.

