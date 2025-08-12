Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales files request for trial outside of Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas – Former Uvalde CISD officer Adrian Gonzales, who was charged in connection with the Robb Elementary shooting, has asked a judge to move his trial outside Uvalde County, court records show.

Gonzales was indicted on 29 counts of endangering a child for his response to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting, where 19 children and two teachers died.

In the motion for a change of venue filed Monday, Gonzales’ defense team argued that he cannot receive a fair trial by a jury in Uvalde County due to the impact the massacre had on members of the community.

“This horrific tragedy touched every member of the Uvalde community,” Gonzales’ attorney Nico LaHood said. “It would be impossible to gather a jury that would not view the evidence through their own pain and grief.”

LaHood reiterated that Gonzales pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2024. His trial is scheduled to start later this year.

In the defense’s motion, Uvalde Police Department’s public information officer Julisabel Rodrigues Alvarado supported the request.

“It is my opinion and belief that Adrian Gonzales cannot obtain a fair trial and an impartial jury in Uvalde County due to the prejudice arising from the emotional wounds, grief, and publicity widespread in the community,” Alvarado’s affidavit stated.

Edward Trevino, a transportation manager for Vulcan Materials in Uvalde, also expressed his support for the motion.

Each charge against Gonzales carries up to two years in jail if convicted, according to the Associated Press.

Former UCISD police Chief Pete Arredondo was also indicted and pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of child endangerment. Arredondo has been described as the on-scene commander of the law enforcement response.

Nearly 400 officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the 18-year-old gunman in two adjoining classrooms filled with dead and wounded children and teachers, even as kids inside called 911 and pleaded for help.

Gonzales and Arredondo are the only two responding officers to have been charged in connection with the response.

On Monday, UCISD released thousands of public records related to the tragedy. Arredondo’s personnel records and text messages are included in the records.

