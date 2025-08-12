Why KSAT is publishing all of the Uvalde records

On May 24, 2022, a teenage gunman walked onto the campus of Robb Elementary and made his way to a classroom where he ultimately shot and killed 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was gunned down by law enforcement after an agonizingly slow response from nearly 400 officers.

Shortly after the shooting, KSAT requested records from the Uvalde Consolidated ISD, Uvalde County, the City of Uvalde and the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding that event. KSAT and other media outlets ultimately had to file lawsuits to get those records released.

After more than three years of fighting, the Uvalde CISD and Uvalde County have released a number of documents and videos pertaining to the tragedy at Robb Elementary.

We have made the decision to publish all of the documents and videos, with the needed warnings. The school district and the county have redacted portions of the documents. The county has also blurred some of the videos.

The audience has a right to know what happened that day.

While some of it may be hard to view and read, we wanted to allow readers and viewers to decide what they want to see.

We have put warnings at the beginning of each video clip. The only additional editing we have done to some of the videos is to further blur the clips out of respect to the victims and their families. None of the audio has been removed, nor has any piece of video.

While the video is difficult to watch and the audio difficult to hear, we made the decision to present everything to our audience as it was delivered to us. We believe the public has the right to know what happened that day.

