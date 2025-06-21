Uvalde CISD board to discuss lawsuit on release of Robb Elementary shooting records

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet on Monday to discuss a lawsuit regarding the release of records related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

During the closed session of the meeting, the board will consider pending litigation related to the release of school and county records from law enforcement’s response to the Uvalde shooting.

A group of news organizations, including KSAT 12, asked a Texas appeals court in March to release these records, which include police body camera footage, 911 calls, emails and text messages.

This ongoing dispute follows a July 2024 district court ruling that ordered Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office to release the records.

In August 2024, the agencies filed an intent to appeal the decision, delaying the process.

Online agenda documents for Monday’s meeting indicate that the board will also consider filling the vacancy left by former board president Calvin “Cal” Lambert, who resigned in May.

During a June 4 special meeting, the board accepted Lambert’s resignation, which was effective May 27.

Lambert cited health issues in his resignation, according to a June 1 report from the Uvalde Leader-News.

Lambert’s term as school board president was set to expire in May 2028. He joined the board in November 2020, following his reelection as an at-large trustee during the May 2024 election.

