Uvalde CISD board accepts president resignation, votes to resume three-year trustee terms

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees accepted the current board president’s resignation on Wednesday.

During the district’s special meeting, the seven-person board also voted to resume three-year trustee terms rather than four.

Board president submits resignation

Current board president Calvin “Cal” Lambert submitted his resignation, effective May 27, according to a June 1 report from the Uvalde Leader-News. Lambert cited health issues in his resignation.

Lambert’s term as school board president was set to expire in May 2028. He joined the board in November 2020, following his reelection as an at-large trustee during the May 2024 election.

Lambert was reelected as an at-large trustee during the May 4, 2024, election. He was appointed school board president following the election, the Uvalde Leader-News reported.

“We wanted to thank Mr. Lambert for his years of dedicated service on the school board,” said trustee Robert Quinones at Wednesday’s meeting. “His dedication to the field of education and tireless efforts had made a significant difference in the lives of the students, teachers and families.”

Quorum issue

After nearly two decades of trustees serving four-year terms, the board announced its intent to revert to three-year terms.

Secretary JJ Suarez made a motion to file a resolution with the Western District of Texas federal court, allowing Uvalde CISD to return its election system to align more closely with the 1982 consent decree in the Mireles v. UCISD lawsuit.

The vote passed unanimously.

Background

During a May 19 special meeting, which lasted minutes, trustee Jaclyn Gonzales raised a concern regarding the board’s potential violation of a 1982 federal order about equal representation.

Gonzales believed four sitting trustees’ “expired terms” violated the order, preventing them from voting.

In a joint statement on May 23, Lambert and Uvalde CISD Superintendent Ashley Cholis laid out the board’s “ongoing efforts to address and clarify the historical and current processes involving school board election procedures and term adjustments.”

UCISD statement by Mason on Scribd

