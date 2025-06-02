Uvalde CISD board president submits resignation, board set to talk about quorum issue

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet this week to consider accepting the resignation of its current president and discuss a past quorum issue during a meeting later this week.

Online agenda documents for Thursday’s meetings show both as topics of discussion for the seven-person board.

Board president submits resignation

Current board president Calvin “Cal” Lambert submitted his resignation, effective May 27, according to a June 1 report from the Uvalde Leader News. Lambert cited health issues in his resignation.

Lambert’s term as school board president was set to expire in May 2028. He joined the board in November 2020, following his reelection as an at-large trustee during the May 2024 election.

Quorum issue

During a May 19 special meeting, which lasted minutes, trustee Jaclyn Gonzales raised a concern regarding the board’s potential violation of a 1982 federal order about equal representation.

Gonzales believed four sitting trustees’ “expired terms” violated the order, preventing them from voting.

In a joint statement on May 23, Lambert and Uvalde CISD Superintendent Ashley Cholis laid out the board’s “ongoing efforts to address and clarify the historical and current processes involving school board election procedures and term adjustments.”

