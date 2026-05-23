AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old last seen on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert was issued for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday on the city’s Northeast Side.

Damonie Wade was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in the 200 block Ashland Drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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DPS said Damonie is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.