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Local News

AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old last seen on Northeast Side

Damonie Wade was last seen in the 200 block of Ashland Drive on May 22

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Damonie Wade, 10. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert was issued for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday on the city’s Northeast Side.

Damonie Wade was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, in the 200 block Ashland Drive, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

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DPS said Damonie is 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey sweatpants and black slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

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