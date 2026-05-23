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WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of lightning, rain across San Antonio area

We’ve seen up to 1″-3″ in spots since Friday night

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing lightning and rain across San Antonio on Saturday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing lightning and rain across San Antonio on Saturday.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, rain will end around noon, but could redevelop late Saturday afternoon and evening. Wherever rain pops up, street flooding and strong storms will be possible.

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>> Click here for the latest forecast

San Antonio has seen up to 1″-3″ in spots since Friday night, the KSAT Weather Authority team says.

Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!

Early morning storm caught this lightning strike in my back yard facing south
SandyG

Early morning storm caught this lightning strike in my back yard facing south

0
Inner West Side
Brian Hembling

Lighting near the Tower.

0
Westfort Alliance
Lindsey D

Caught a loud and very close lightening strike and thunder on video.

0
Far West Side
1 inch of rain since last night. Almost 6 inches for the month of May in South Bexar County!!!!
Lance L.

1 inch of rain since last night. Almost 6 inches for the month of May in South Bexar County!!!!

0
San Antonio
Pin media image
El Rey
0
Edgewood
Andrew
0
Atascosa
Beautiful much needed rain in Star Crossing
CarrollWells

Beautiful much needed rain in Star Crossing

0
Lytle
Pin media image
Yvonne Scherny
0
Far West Side
Storm rolling in from the West!
Heather Ag

Storm rolling in from the West!

0
South Side
Beautiful strike!
Abraham Castillo

Beautiful strike!

0
Near Northwest
George17001

Lightning strikes just feet away from family , no one was injured

0
Lytle

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.

Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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