KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of lightning, rain across San Antonio area We’ve seen up to 1″-3″ in spots since Friday night Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing lightning and rain across San Antonio on Saturday. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing lightning and rain across San Antonio on Saturday.
According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, rain will end around noon, but could redevelop late Saturday afternoon and evening. Wherever rain pops up, street flooding and strong storms will be possible.
> > Click here for the latest forecast
San Antonio has seen up to 1″-3″ in spots since Friday night, the KSAT Weather Authority team says.
Take a look at some of the submissions to
KSAT Connect below! Lindsey D
Caught a loud and very close lightening strike and thunder on video.
George17001
Lightning strikes just feet away from family , no one was injured
We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using
KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online. Here is a guide to posting on KSAT Connect: Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect! If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions. Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.” Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.” Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share. Select the channel and category. Tell us about your photo or video by including a description. The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Sarah Spivey headshot
Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017.
Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News.
When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.
Gambling Bust — Sheriff explains what makes a game room illegal Attack the Basket. Finish Strong. Go Spurs Go. Is that Spurs merchandise on the corner actually illegal? WATCH: Thursday night flooding on Interstate 35 lower level Mom watches car slam into her daughter's brand-new Mini Cooper — driver takes off Her Best Friend Tried to Stop It — Nobody Listened You Can Now Honk for the Spurs… on Fortnite Spurs fans rally at Hemisfair ahead of game 3 Someone Dumped Paint on a Spurs Fan's Car & It's Heartbreaking Spurs fans surprised with free playoff tickets and they lost it Sean Elliott Picks Up The Bill for H.E.B. Shoppers Exclusive: Friend to Marlene Vidal details days leading up to death of her two kids SA Bakery cooking up Spurs treats Artist Paints Spurs Murals and Is Just Getting Started One street drop, one street honor — SA City Council has two big votes coming 9 cars, armed officers, and a polling library. Here's what happened. SA Fans Share Their Spurs Playoff Rituals A Texas school district has less than $500 in the bank Army vet refuses to neuter his dog — and he's fighting back Wemby's Nickname Says Everything Previous video Next video