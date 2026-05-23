KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of lightning, rain across San Antonio area

Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing lightning and rain across San Antonio on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO – Several KSAT Connect users shared photos and videos showing lightning and rain across San Antonio on Saturday.

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, rain will end around noon, but could redevelop late Saturday afternoon and evening. Wherever rain pops up, street flooding and strong storms will be possible.

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San Antonio has seen up to 1″-3″ in spots since Friday night, the KSAT Weather Authority team says.

Take a look at some of the submissions to KSAT Connect below!

Lindsey D Caught a loud and very close lightening strike and thunder on video. 3 hours ago 0 Far West Side

George17001 Lightning strikes just feet away from family , no one was injured 54 minutes ago 0 Lytle

We want to see what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Share photos and videos with us using KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on air and online.

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