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Weather

Hazy skies today, repeat weather continues through July 4th

Saharan dust will make for hazy conditions today

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Saharan dust rolls in today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SAHARAN DUST: It has arrived, hazy skies
  • STEADY WEATHER: Very little will change through July 4th
  • JULY 4TH: Partly cloudy, mid-90s

FORECAST

HAZY SKIES

Today’s big story will be the arrival of Saharan dust. It is flowing into the area as we speak. Skies will be hazy and we’ll see some colorful sunrises and sunsets. Otherwise, impacts will be minimal. Because we have gusty winds and the dust is suspended thousands of feet aloft, air quality shouldn’t be affected too much.

WE’RE STUCK ON REPEAT

The summer doldrums have kicked in and it’ll keep us steady through the holiday weekend. The only minor change would be a stray shower or two Thursday through Saturday with an afternoon sea breeze. This should not affect any Independence Day celebrations.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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