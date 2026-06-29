Hazy skies today, repeat weather continues through July 4th

STEADY WEATHER: Very little will change through July 4th
JULY 4TH: Partly cloudy, mid-90s
FORECAST
HAZY SKIES
Today’s big story will be the arrival of Saharan dust. It is flowing into the area as we speak. Skies will be hazy and we’ll see some colorful sunrises and sunsets. Otherwise, impacts will be minimal. Because we have gusty winds and the dust is suspended thousands of feet aloft, air quality shouldn’t be affected too much.
WE’RE STUCK ON REPEAT
The summer doldrums have kicked in and it’ll keep us steady through the holiday weekend. The only minor change would be a stray shower or two Thursday through Saturday with an afternoon sea breeze. This should not affect any Independence Day celebrations.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.