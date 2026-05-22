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Texas

Heading to a beach for summer vacations? These are areas in Texas with elevated levels of bacteria

Texas Beach Watch compiles water-quality results for beaches

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

FILE - A woman walks her dog along the beach as the sun rises in Port Aransas, Aug. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

If you’re planning on heading down to the Gulf Coast for Memorial Day weekend and beyond, you’ll want to check this list.

Beachgoers in Texas are advised to check Texas Beach Watch for up-to-date bacteria counts before heading to the coast.

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The website, which is provided by the Texas General Land Office, flags beaches with green, yellow or red pins to indicate relative bacterial levels.

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Green pins indicate low bacteria levels, yellow means medium levels and red signals high bacteria counts that swimmers should avoid.

Texas Beach Watch compiles water-quality results for beaches up and down the coastline.

Beachgoers should look for the most recent test date on the site and follow any local health advisories.

As of Friday, May 22, here are the advisories for elevated bacteria levels for beaches in the Corpus Christi, Port Aransas and Rockport areas.

High

  • Bob Hall Pier/Seawall #1, Corpus Christi
  • Bob Hall Pier/Seawall #3, Corpus Christi
  • University Beach, Corpus Christi
  • Poenisch Park, Corpus Christi
  • Ropes Park #2, Corpus Christi
  • Cole Park#2, Corpus Christi
  • Cole Park#3, Corpus Christi
  • Cole Park#4, Corpus Christi
  • Cole Park#6, Corpus Christi
  • Emerald Beach, Corpus Christi
  • McGee Beach #1, Corpus Christi
  • Corpus Christi Marina - South, Corpus Christi
  • Corpus Christi Marina - Center, Corpus Christi
  • Violet Andrews Park #1, Portland
  • Indian Point Park, Portland
  • Nueces Bay Causeway #3, Portland

Medium

  • Park Road 22, Corpus Christi
  • Mustang Island
  • Mustang Island SP #1, Mustang Island
  • Mustang Island SP #2, Mustang Island
  • Mustang Island SP #4, Mustang Island
  • Mustang Island SP #6, Mustang Island
  • McGee Beach #2, Corpus Christi
  • Port Aransas #1, Port Aransas
  • Port Aransas #2, Port Aransas
  • Port Aransas #5, Port Aransas
  • Port Aransas #6, Port Aransas
  • Little Bay Ski Basin, Rockport

Local officials sometimes close beaches or post warnings after heavy rain or sewage incidents.

Visitors with weakened immune systems, young children and older adults should exercise extra caution around yellow-flagged beaches and avoid red-flagged beaches until officials lift warnings.

Those planning trips this spring break or next weekend can reduce risk by checking the site on the morning of their visit and contacting local park or health officials with questions.

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