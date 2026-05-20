Mitchell Lake Audubon Center announces Anna Macnak as executive director

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The Mitchell Lake Audubon Center has announced the appointment of Anna Macnak as its new Executive Director, marking a significant step forward for one of South San Antonio’s most important nature and community-centered spaces.

Macnak steps into the role with more than a decade of experience in public health and community program management with the City of San Antonio. Known for her ability to build strong institutional partnerships and lead equity-focused initiatives, she brings a leadership style rooted in collaboration, access, and long-term impact.

Most recently, Macnak served as Health Program Manager for the City’s Healthy Neighborhoods Program, where she led efforts focused on community health, food security, and neighborhood resilience. Her work utilized a Community Health Worker model, prioritizing direct engagement and trust-building within communities—an approach that aligns closely with the Audubon Center’s mission to connect people with nature in meaningful and accessible ways.

“We’re thrilled to have Anna join the Audubon team, bringing her lifelong passion for connecting people with the natural world to the organization,” said Lisa Gonzalez, Vice President and Executive Director of Audubon Texas. “Her expansive work across San Antonio and her experience building community-centered programs will be invaluable as Mitchell Lake Audubon Center continues to grow its mission.”

Macnak’s connection to the environment began early. Raised in Southeast Alaska, she spent much of her time exploring the Tongass National Forest, where hiking and camping experiences sparked a lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship. She is now a Texas Master Naturalist and holds a Graduate Certificate in Public Health from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Science from Bastyr University.

Located along the Central Flyway in South San Antonio, Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is recognized as one of the most significant urban birding and wildlife destinations in Texas. The center plays a vital role in environmental education, habitat restoration, and community engagement—particularly for historically underserved communities—offering a space where nature, education, and access come together.

With Macnak’s leadership, the future of Mitchell Lake Audubon Center points toward deeper community connections, expanded programming, and continued growth as a destination that serves both people and the environment.

For more information, visit the official Audubon page for Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

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