Villaret Commons: New gated residential community coming to San Antonio’s South Side

Villaret Commons, an 80-unit residential development, is currently under construction on San Antonio's South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

A brand-new residential development is taking shape on San Antonio’s growing South Side.

Recommended Videos

Gilley Properties International LLC, part of the Gilley International Group, has announced its first residential development project, Villaret Commons, located at 1519 West Villaret, just north of Palo Alto College.

This new gated community brings modern, creative housing options to one of the city’s fastest-growing areas.

Watch LiVE interview on The April Monterrosa Show HERE!

Villaret Commons will feature 80 total units, including 19 duplex lots and 42 single-family lots, all designed for comfortable, family-friendly living. Residents will enjoy on-site amenities, including a dog park, playground, and barbecue area, creating a welcoming environment for families, students, and professionals.

Street names throughout the development will honor Palo Alto College, created in collaboration with Dr. Robert Garza, the college’s president.

Villaret Commons, an 80-unit residential development, is currently under construction on San Antonio's South Side. (Live from the Southside)

One of the new streets — Mendoza Road — pays tribute to the Mendoza family of Gilley Properties International LLC, whose vision and roots inspired the project.

“This project is truly personal for me since I’m a product of this neighborhood. I proudly grew up in the area, then graduated from Palo Alto College and Texas A&M San Antonio. It’s my way of bringing talent I’ve honed over my real estate career to the southside with the hope that it continues to bloom as a vibrant and prosperous community,” said Gilley Mendoza, real estate team leader of Gilley International Group.

The mission behind Villaret Commons is to create a community residents can take pride in, a thoughtfully planned neighborhood with convenient access to key South Side destinations. ‘

As a local, family-owned company, Gilley Properties International LLC is committed to long-term growth, with plans to involve younger generations in continuing its real estate legacy.

“We’re not just building homes; we’re investing in the community that built us. We’ve been intentional about bringing our first residential development to life right here in South San Antonio, and that feels very special. Our vision is that this will be the first of several developments on the southside,” said Gilley and Denisse Mendoza, realtors with Gilley International Group.

A site plan is available upon request. Lots are currently available for sale. For photos, inquiries, and additional information, visit villaretcommons.com.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: