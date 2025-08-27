Live from the Southside Magazine celebrates 5 years of community storytelling, local impact

Live from the Southside Magazine, a proudly woman-owned multimedia platform based in San Antonio, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

Live from the Southside Magazine, a proudly woman-owned multimedia platform based in San Antonio, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

What began as a personal project during the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a powerful force for community storytelling, cultural celebration and grassroots connection across the city.

Founded in 2020 by San Antonio entrepreneur and media personality April Monterrosa, the magazine was born after she was forced to close her successful spa business of 12 years due to the pandemic.

Turning adversity into purpose, Monterrosa launched Live from the Southside as a love letter to her hometown — and it quickly became a trusted voice in local media.

As a San Antonio magazine with a focus on uplifting the South, West, and East sides of the city, Live from the Southside shines a spotlight on the people, businesses, nonprofits and changemakers who bring vibrant energy to their communities.

Its mission is rooted in celebrating the everyday brilliance of San Antonio’s neighborhoods while connecting residents to resources, opportunities and one another.

Over the past five years, the woman-owned business has expanded from digital and print media into radio, television and live events.

Through strategic partnerships with KSAT12, SA Live, and KLMO 98.9 FM’s The April Monterrosa Show, the platform has extended its reach while staying grounded in community storytelling and local engagement.

Whether covering grassroots initiatives, small business success stories, youth programs, or cultural events, Live from the Southside offers authentic content that reflects and empowers the community it serves.

The magazine is also known for hosting major community events such as the South Side Book Fair and South Side Market Days, which provide platforms for local vendors, authors and artists to share their work and connect with neighbors.

Additionally, the magazine supports literacy and financial literacy programs and runs youth writing initiatives that inspire and educate the next generation of storytellers in San Antonio.

Live from the Southside’s content spans a wide range of topics — including local travel, small business features, education, automotive coverage and family-friendly experiences.

By amplifying local voices and preserving cultural heritage, the platform continues to foster unity and progress throughout San Antonio and beyond.

As the magazine celebrates five years, it remains committed to its founding mission: to inform, uplift, and inspire.

With more stories to tell and more lives to impact, Live from the Southside looks forward to continuing its work as a community connector and cultural champion for years to come.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

