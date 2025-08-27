Bexar County Clerk’s South Side annex celebrated 1 year of service

The anniversary celebration took place at the Bexar County Clerk’s South Side annex, located at 3505 Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Bexar County Clerk, Hon. Lucy Adame-Clark, proudly celebrated the first anniversary of the Bexar County Clerk’s South Side annex.

The event marked an important milestone in making county services more accessible and convenient for residents in South San Antonio and the southern region of Bexar County.

Community celebration on the South Side

The anniversary celebration took place at the Bexar County Clerk’s South Side annex, located at 3505 Pleasanton Road. Community members, local leaders and staff joined the County Clerk for a morning of recognition, pastries and refreshments.

Since opening in 2024, the South Side annex has served more than 5,000 residents, offering free parking and eliminating the need to travel downtown for official business. The location has proven especially valuable for families, seniors and South Side residents, making essential services easier to access.

Expanding access across Bexar County

The South Side annex is part of Adame-Clark’s larger initiative to expand services throughout Bexar County. Along with innovative programs like “Records on the Run” mobile units, regional annexes now provide more options than ever for residents to:

Obtain vital records

Record important documents

Access essential county clerk services

These efforts reflect the clerk’s commitment to accessibility and community connection.

A milestone for the South Side community

The first anniversary celebration highlighted not only the achievements of the past year but also a continued promise to improve service for all Bexar County residents. By bringing resources directly to the South Side, the annex has strengthened ties with the community and provided a more convenient way to handle important county matters.

For more information about the Bexar County Clerk’s Office and its services, visit the Bexar County Clerk’s official website.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

