Highlighting local businesses on Pleasanton Road

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Small businesses along Pleasanton Road on San Antonio’s Southside are facing challenges due to ongoing construction and newly installed medians affecting visibility and accessibility. Now more than ever, they need community support. Here’s a list of local businesses on Pleasanton Road:

Restaurants and bakeries

Ybarra’s Café: 3759 Pleasanton Rd.

Agave Mexican Restaurant: 3302 Pleasanton Rd.

Fiesta Bakery: 3204 Pleasanton Rd.

Gorditas y Taquerias: 3743 Pleasanton Rd.

Rocky’s Taco: 2423 Pleasanton Rd.

Nico’s Tacos: 2507 Pleasanton Rd.

Rossy’s Tacos: 3211 Pleasanton Rd.

La Sorpresa: 3213 Pleasanton Rd.

Taqueria Jalisco: 1604 Pleasanton Rd.

Automotive services

United Transmission: 3002 Pleasanton Rd.

Carlos Guia Automotive: 3813 Pleasanton Rd.

Roca’s Tire Shop: 3401 Pleasanton Rd.

Hernandez Tire Shop: 2922 Pleasanton Rd.

Grooming and beauty services

Lord’s Barbershop: 3751 Pleasanton Rd.

Micaela’s Beauty Salon: 3800 Pleasanton Rd.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

