San Antonio Summer Showdown boxing event, lineup of fighters announced

In a powerful show of community, culture, and combat sports, Desi Martinez Promotions (DMP) and Fighters First Management held a press conference to unveil the upcoming San Antonio Summer Showdown, scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The event wasn’t just about boxing—it was about giving back, building a legacy, and proudly representing San Antonio’s Southside.

Fighters announced at press conference

The June 18 press conference introduced the Summer Showdown’s featured fighters—rising stars and local heroes who are ready to bring their best on fight night:

Justin Figueroa (12-0, 10 KOs)

Justin Pauldo (18-2, 9 KOs)

Isaac Bermea (5-0-1, 4 KOs)

Javier Rodriguez (17-3-3, 3 KOs)

Eddie Ortiz (14-2-2, 5 KOs)

Joseph Almadji (2-0, 2 KOs)

Desi Martinez: A champion for the Southside

Desi Martinez, the visionary behind the event, is a prominent Southside native, attorney, and founder of Martinez & Associates, PLLC. A lifelong boxing fan and product of San Antonio’s Southside, Martinez is driven by a mission to invest in the sport and the people.

“The Summer Showdown is more than a fight card—it’s a celebration of community, heart, and legacy,“ Martinez said. ”I grew up on the Southside. It shaped me, and now I’m giving back by creating opportunities for others.”

Through Desi Martinez Promotions, he’s building a unique boxing experience that blends thrilling entertainment with real community impact, focusing on mentorship, education, and athlete empowerment.

DMP and YMCA of Greater San Antonio launch community partnership

Desi Martinez Promotions and the YMCA of Greater San Antonio announced a new partnership at the event. The collaboration was designed to extend the event’s reach beyond the boxing ring and into the neighborhoods that need it most.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Youth Fight Night Experience – Local youth from YMCA programs will receive tickets to attend the Summer Showdown and meet professional fighters.

Boxing and Life Skills Clinics – Fighters from DMP will lead boxing workshops at YMCA facilities, teaching young participants about fitness, discipline, mental health, and goal setting.

Mentorship and Leadership Opportunities – The partnership includes long-term mentorship programming where athletes work with youth as positive role models, encouraging educational success and personal development.

“We’re proud to align with an organization like the YMCA that shares our values,” Martinez said. “Together, we’re helping shape the next generation—not just of fighters, but of leaders.”

Tickets Now Available

Tickets went on sale on June 18 and are available at DMPBoxing.com. Ticket prices range from $25 to $95. With an exciting card, a hometown focus, and a powerful community purpose, the event is expected to sell out.

