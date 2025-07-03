Family-friendly events at the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center in July

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

July is the perfect month to explore nature, connect with wildlife, and enjoy free and affordable family-friendly activities on the Southside!

Mitchell Lake Audubon Center is buzzing with nature-packed programming all month—from bird tours and habitat clean-ups to celebrating World Snake Day and National Moth Week.

Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just looking for something fun to do with the kids, there’s something for everyone.

Entry to Mitchell Lake is free for the month of July from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can birdwatch, hike or just soak in the peace that comes with exploring the outdoors.

🦉 Guided Bird Tours | July 6, 13, 20, 27: Join an expert birder and tour through Mitchell Lake’s diverse habitats. You’ll likely spot 30–50 different species in a single morning. Tours cost $10, begin at 8 a.m. and are 3–4 hours long, by car and on foot. The tours are recommended for ages 15 and up. Bringing binoculars, water, long pants, bug spray and closed-toe shoes are encouraged.

🌱 2nd Saturday Habitat Clean-Up | July 12:

Lend a hand to protect our local ecosystem by helping to remove invasive species, caring for native plants, and maintaining trails from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The event is for children ages 12 and up with adult supervision. All tools and training will be provided.

🐍 Celebrate World Snake Day | July 16:

Get up close with Culebra, the Desert Kingsnake, and Cornelia the Corn Snake! From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., learn how snakes help keep our ecosystem in balance. Kids can make snake crafts and create enrichment toys for our animal ambassadors.

☕ Cool Coffee Chat for the Birds | July 19:

Enjoy bird-friendly iced coffee while learning how your coffee choices impact wildlife. Learn how to make your home more bird-friendly with native plants and water features at the event from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

🐤 Beginner Bird Walk | July 26:

Great for beginners, learn bird identification basics and how to use binoculars while exploring Mitchell Lake’s four unique habitats. Perfect for families and children ages 5 and up. Advanced birders are welcome, too! The event is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

🌙 Moth Night at Mitchell Lake | July 26:

Celebrate National Moth Week with this nighttime adventure! Discover the role of moths in pollination, explore UV light stations, and help identify the species we find as part of a global science project. The event is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

🌎 Celebrate World Nature Conservation Day | July 28:

From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., take home resources about planting for birds and pollinators, and discover how to create a nature haven in your yard.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

