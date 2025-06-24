A guide to South Side San Antonio’s summer sips and eats

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio’s Southside is rich in culture, community, and food. Nowhere is that more evident than in its locally owned cafés, snack shops, and family-style restaurants. From vibrant hangout spots to long-time neighborhood favorites, here’s your guide to some of the best Sips and Eats the Southside offers.

🍳 Blue Moon Cafe |Address: 2535 Goliad Rd, San Antonio, TX 78223. Blue Moon Cafe delivers if you’re looking for a solid breakfast or brunch on the Southside. Known for its fluffy pancakes, savory chilaquiles, and traditional American breakfasts, it’s a great spot to fuel up for the day. The atmosphere is laid-back, the portions are generous, and the coffee never stops flowing.

🐟 El Cevichero |Address: 7019 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78224. Bringing bold coastal flavors to the Southside, El Cevichero is all about fresh seafood. Their signature ceviche, shrimp cocktails, and loaded seafood tostadas are zesty and refreshing. It’s a casual spot with serious flavor—perfect for a lunch break that feels like a mini beach getaway.

☕ Sip & Sit with ME Coffeehouse |Address: 3244 Mission Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214. Sip & Sit with ME is a cozy, feel-good coffeehouse about good vibes and great drinks. While they don’t serve food, they specialize in quality coffees, teas, matcha, and frappes—making it a perfect stop for your morning pick-me-up or an afternoon chill session. It’s also a creative hub, often showcasing local artists and hosting community events.

🍧 El Chango Loco |Address: 5102 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78214. Craving something sweet, spicy, or both? El Chango Loco is your Southside stop for flavorful Mexican snacks and street treats. Their menu includes mangonadas, funnel cakes, Dulce Enchilados, and chamoy-covered candies. It’s a bright and fun snack shop where every item is made to satisfy your sweet (and tangy) tooth.

🌮 Nicha’s Mexican Restaurant |Address: 3119 S Zarzamora St, San Antonio, TX 78225. A longtime Southside staple, Nicha’s on South Zarzamora has served homestyle Tex-Mex since 1977. Family-owned and community-loved, it’s the place for fajitas, enchiladas, carne guisada, and even breakfast plates like huevos rancheros. With warm hospitality and consistent flavors, it’s comfort food done right.

🍻 Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse |Address: 815 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214. This family-friendly outdoor icehouse is where locals gather for cold drinks, live music, and rotating food trucks. Brooster’s combines the relaxed vibe of a backyard hangout with the entertainment of a true South Texas social hub. It’s always a good time to catch a Spurs game, enjoy a band, or grab a drink with friends.

🍤 Bud Jones Restaurant | Address: 1440 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78221. Since the 1950s, Bud Jones has been a go-to for classic American seafood and comfort food. It’s known for fried fish platters, shrimp baskets, and hearty chicken-fried steak. With a retro vibe and longtime staff, it’s one of those spots where regulars feel like family.

🎉 Celebrate the Southside Flavor These businesses offer something unique—a comforting dish, a creative snack, or a place to connect with your community. The Southside’s culinary scene is powered by local pride, cultural flavor, and small business passion—and there’s no better way to support it than by sipping and snacking your way through the neighborhood.

So next time you want something delicious, skip the usual and go with these local Sips and Eats on San Antonio’s Southside.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: