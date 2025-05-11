Artist spotlight: Geri Garcia

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio native Geri Garcia is a self-taught artist whose vibrant journey with paint and purpose continues to make a lasting impression across the Alamo City, especially on the Southside, where her roots run deep. Born in San Antonio and raised near McCollum High School, Garcia now resides just south of Southtown, and her passion for art has become a guiding force in her life and the lives of those she mentors and inspires.

Garcia’s love for art began early. As a young girl, she found joy in drawing and decorating her surroundings—painting murals and customizing furniture in her children’s rooms. But it wasn’t until about 12 years ago, following a major personal shift, that she began to take her painting seriously. What started as a creative outlet soon became a source of income, empowerment, and healing for the single mother.

“After a relationship change, I realized I was doing pretty well. I started selling my paintings to help support myself and my kids,” Garcia shares. “It gave me purpose.”

Her work, characterized by its emotional depth and attention to detail, took on new meaning after her father’s passing in November 2023. The loss brought personal transformation and a shift in her artistic style, reflecting growth, grief, and the sacred beauty of resilience. “A lot changed in my life as well as my painting style. A lot of time and detail go into each of them now,” she explains.

Though her journey has been without struggles, Garcia remained true to herself.

“People didn’t always believe in me,” she said. “There were negative comments about my style, and people doubted what I could do. But I always felt I had something special. Over time, my faith in my work became stronger than anything anyone had to say.”

That self-belief has led to an outpouring of recognition. Her art now hangs in homes and restaurants across the city, and she’s being remembered not just for her name, but for her work and the spirit behind it.

“People recognize my art now. They remember where they’ve seen it. And more than anything, they tell me how it brings them joy — spiritually,” she said.

Her proudest moments come from her children. Now, they continue to be her biggest cheerleaders. “They’re proud of me. They’ve always had faith in my craft and remind me often how loved I am.”

Beyond the canvas, Garcia gives back to her community, living by a simple but powerful philosophy: “I treat people the way I want my children to be treated.”

She recently mentored a CAST (Centers for Applied Science and Technology) student whose painting was unveiled at Hotel Contessa on April 27 — a moment Garcia calls “very rewarding.” She also works with Cualtzin Arte Gallery, where curator Jane Garza has supported her creative journey.

Garcia’s art continues to reach new spaces. She is currently preparing four commissioned paintings for the new University Hospital near Palo Alto, and she’ll soon participate in a silent auction exhibit with other artists through a King William-area museum, creating a small altar to reflect her culture and creativity.

Looking ahead, Garcia hopes to be part of even more local art ventures while continuing to serve her Southside community.

“I want to bring more opportunities to students who sometimes fall through the cracks—those who love art but don’t always get the support to follow through,” she said. Her mission is clear: to uplift the next generation of artists just as she has uplifted herself through heart, heritage, and an unwavering brushstroke of hope.

