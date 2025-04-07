April Monterrosa honored with City of San Antonio proclamation for Live from the Southside

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

On March 20, 2025, the City of San Antonio officially recognized Live from the Southside and its founder, April Monterrosa, with a proclamation celebrating the publication’s fifth anniversary. This milestone acknowledges five years of dedicated service, highlighting the culture, businesses, and people of San Antonio’s south, east, and west sides.

As the first woman-owned publication on the south side of San Antonio, Live from the Southside has established itself as a trusted media platform. It amplifies the voices of underrepresented neighborhoods and provides exposure for local businesses, artists, and changemakers. Under Monterrosa’s leadership, the publication has grown into a respected community resource that fosters pride and unity across the city.

“Receiving this proclamation is not just an honor for me but for everyone who has supported Live from the Southside over the past five years,” Monterrosa said. “This platform was created to uplift and celebrate our community’s voices, businesses, and culture. Seeing our stories recognized at this level reinforces the impact we can make together. San Antonio’s South, East, and West sides are rich in history, talent, and resilience, and I am committed to continuing this journey of storytelling and empowerment.”

April Monterrosa: A visionary leader in media and community advocacy

An award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker, business mentor, and community advocate, Monterrosa has been a trailblazer in media. Her entrepreneurial journey began at age 12 when she assisted in her father’s business, Greg Galindo Plumbing. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and spa industry, she transitioned into media full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic after closing her beauty business. She then launched Live from the Southside, where she continues to make an impact as its publisher while also hosting The April Monterrosa Show on KLMO 98.9 FM.

San Antonio Leaders Recognize Monterrosa’s Contributions

During the proclamation ceremony, San Antonio City Council members — including Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Adriana Rocha Garcia and Teri Castillo, and Mayor Ron Nirenberg — acknowledged Monterrosa’s achievements, including the Southside Literacy Initiative. The proclamation is particularly significant as it represents the neighborhoods where Monterrosa was born, raised and currently resides.

A Legacy of Impact & Empowerment

Through Live from the Southside, Monterrosa continues to inspire and drive lasting change, ensuring that the stories of San Antonio’s diverse communities receive the recognition and respect they deserve.

The City of San Antonio and its residents proudly celebrate Monterrosa and Live from the Southside, wishing them continued growth and success for years.

Councilwomen Teri Castillo (D5), Phylis Viagran (D3), April Monterrosa, Mayor Ron Nirenberg, & Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia. (Live from the Southside)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

