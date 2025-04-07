East Central Indie Fest 2025 showcases local talent

East Central Indie Fest (ECIF) will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at East Central High School.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The students of East Central High School’s music business and entrepreneurship courses are gearing up for their highly anticipated annual capstone event: East Central Indie Fest (ECIF).

The festival, which will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11, at East Central High School, 7173 FM 1628, promises an evening filled with live music, delicious food, and a strong sense of community.

Showcasing San Antonio’s indie music scene

ECIF is a student-driven music festival celebrating San Antonio’s thriving independent music culture. This year’s lineup features an eclectic mix of local talent, including:

Alongside the stellar performances, festival-goers can explore food trucks and shop from local vendors, making ECIF a can’t-miss event for music lovers and supporters of San Antonio’s creative community.

A student-produced festival with a national reputation

East Central’s music business and entrepreneurship program is at the heart of ECIF. This nationally recognized course is designed to prepare students for careers in the music industry, providing hands-on experience in event planning, marketing, and artist management.

The program has gained accolades from Yamaha Music USA, the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the National Association for Music Education, and the Country Music Association Foundation for its innovative approach to music education.

With 53% of EC Music Biz students coming from non-traditional music education pathways, the program stands out as a model of inclusivity and real-world industry preparation. It has also pioneered a Careers in Music Job Shadow program and internship in partnership with Yamaha and NAMM, further cementing its status as a national leader in music business education.

Follow festival updates on Instagram: @ecmusicbiz.

Interested in sponsoring the event? Contact Dr. Warren Mize at warren.mize@ecisd.net.

Join us at East Central Indie Fest 2025 and experience the next generation of music industry professionals in action in San Antonio!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

